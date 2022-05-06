Insider Buying: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CFR opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

