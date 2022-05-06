Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP James R. Abbott Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

