iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Shaun Bonett Buys 5,000,000 Shares

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Shaun Bonett bought 5,000,000 shares of iSelect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($528,169.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
iSelect Company Profile (Get Rating)
