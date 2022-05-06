MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

