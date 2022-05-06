Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.