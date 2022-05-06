Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 77,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,157,034 shares in the company, valued at $287,348,776.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.18 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $149.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

