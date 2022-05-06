CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 41 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,029,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $297.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.