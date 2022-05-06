CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 453 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

