CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 423 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

