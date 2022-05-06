CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 230 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

THC opened at $74.48 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

