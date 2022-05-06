CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Integer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.