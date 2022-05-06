CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 127,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.