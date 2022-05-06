CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 613 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -218.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

