CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $350,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.