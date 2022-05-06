CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $333,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,588,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after buying an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

