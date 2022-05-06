CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,996 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coty were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,913.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,879,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 788,463 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

