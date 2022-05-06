CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $336,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $129.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

