CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $325,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 395,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 362,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,502,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

