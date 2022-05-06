CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,170 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHK opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

