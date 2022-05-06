CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 87 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.83 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $156.62. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

