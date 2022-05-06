Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,006,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $190.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 44.04% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.