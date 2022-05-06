CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 297 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 350,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

SANM opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

