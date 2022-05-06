CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 776 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 325.29%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

