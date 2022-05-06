Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.