MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $39.75 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.