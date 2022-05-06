CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,196 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

INDB stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

