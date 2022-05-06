Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,406 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

