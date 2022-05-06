PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $209,628.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC opened at $112.15 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $127,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

