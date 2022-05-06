Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEM opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

