Christopher E. French Purchases 10,400 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.