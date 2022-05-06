Insider Buying: FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Director Buys $150,000.00 in Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) Director Michael K. H. Chan purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FNGR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FingerMotion stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FingerMotion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

