Robert Sean Collins Sells 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCI stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.