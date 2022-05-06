Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 21,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,988,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,309,544.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner purchased 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

