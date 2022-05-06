Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

