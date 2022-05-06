Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 8,334 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,688,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

