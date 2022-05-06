Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $153,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,256,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,797.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.38. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

