Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post $5.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.02 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

