Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Declines By 16.9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

ODP stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.83. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

