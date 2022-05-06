Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 16.8%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
RIV Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
