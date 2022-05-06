Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 16.8%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

