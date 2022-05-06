American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,266 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

