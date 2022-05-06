American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,334 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.75. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

