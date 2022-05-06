American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 70,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

