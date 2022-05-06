American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $662.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $681.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $378,417. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

