Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

