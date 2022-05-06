American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,554 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.68 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.