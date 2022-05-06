American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Berry worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Berry stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

