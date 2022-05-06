American Century Companies Inc. Sells 452,630 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

