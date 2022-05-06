American Century Companies Inc. Buys 24,855 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.