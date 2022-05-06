American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.47 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

