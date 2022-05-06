Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

